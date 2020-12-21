Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Stock Price Up 20.9%

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) rose 20.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 3,672,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 560,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

SCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$66.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

