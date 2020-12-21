Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard stock opened at $3,156.06 on Friday. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $4,320.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $126.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Seaboard by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.