Sei Investments Co. Buys 240,537 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 234.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $28,000.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 2.88. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

