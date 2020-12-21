Sei Investments Co. Has $7.13 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $116.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

