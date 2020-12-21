Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.42 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

