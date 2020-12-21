Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $117.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

