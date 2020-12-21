Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,098 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Celanese by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $131.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $138.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

