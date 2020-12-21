Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 101,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

