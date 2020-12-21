Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. 635,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,050,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

