SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 16,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,914. SFL has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. SFL’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

