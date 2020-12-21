ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $62.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 109.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00351717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025507 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

