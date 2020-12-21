Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSDOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of SSDOY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

