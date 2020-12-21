Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBSW. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSW opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,207 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 666.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5,437.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 609,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 598,524 shares during the period.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

