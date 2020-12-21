Siemens Healthineers’ (SEMHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $50.95.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

