Siemens Healthineers’ (SEMHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $50.95.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

