Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BBAVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signature Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Aviation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Signature Aviation stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Signature Aviation has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Aviation Company Profile

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

