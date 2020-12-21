SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

SILV traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 19,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 848,880 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $149,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

