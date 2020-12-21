Single Collateral DAI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00356487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.