Small Love Potion (SLP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $205,575.00

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $205,575.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00143269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.89 or 0.00774957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00168341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00396668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00118353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00072839 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

