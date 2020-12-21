SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get SMART Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.02 million, a P/E ratio of -479.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,287,000 after purchasing an additional 111,343 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 33,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 25.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.