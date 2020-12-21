Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,502.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,502 ($45.75) and last traded at GBX 3,422 ($44.71), with a volume of 304431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,506 ($45.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,236.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,877.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of €0.28 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

