Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.06

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 227355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$12.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94.

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit