Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.55.

NYSE SNOW opened at $334.25 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

