Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.55.

NYSE SNOW opened at $334.25 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit