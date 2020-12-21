SolarCoin (SLR) Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market cap of $862,205.96 and approximately $7,753.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00452540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

