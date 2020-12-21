SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Up 13.7%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) traded up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.12. 14,607,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,719% from the average session volume of 803,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $6,350,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 105,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 28.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 320,137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 36.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

