SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

