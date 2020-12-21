SOMESING Market Capitalization Hits $4.05 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. SOMESING has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $5.56 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00140703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00744443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00166016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00108794 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

SOMESING Token Trading

SOMESING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

