SONM Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, SONM has traded 17% higher against the dollar. SONM has a market cap of $3.79 million and $1.24 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00354315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025622 BTC.

About SONM

SNM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.