Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products also posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after buying an additional 82,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after buying an additional 56,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after buying an additional 114,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after buying an additional 204,910 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

