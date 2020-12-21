Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.50

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 19126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 623,396 shares of company stock worth $13,209,274. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

