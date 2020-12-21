SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,997 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,927% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.30. 34,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,547. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.