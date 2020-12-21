Spectrum One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,101.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $7,928.02 and approximately $8,101.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00461067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.