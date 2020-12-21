Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 88,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 177,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

The company has a market cap of $161.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

