SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSPPF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SSP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

