Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares rose 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 2,468,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 517,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

