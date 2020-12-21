Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Receives GBX 67.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.67 ($0.88).

Several analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) alerts:

In other Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($3,018.03). Also, insider Lynne Weedall bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,000.

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 69.10 ($0.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.59 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. Stagecoach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.41.

About Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.