Stakenet (XSN) Reaches One Day Volume of $634,089.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $16.20 million and $634,089.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.44 or 0.00457127 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002429 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002457 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.01748698 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 112,493,420 coins and its circulating supply is 110,073,489 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

Buying and Selling Stakenet

