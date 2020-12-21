Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.36.

Shares of MSFT opened at $218.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.