State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 250.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103,024 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 158.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

