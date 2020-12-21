Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 1,322,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 877,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,176.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

