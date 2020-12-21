Stellar Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and $559.75 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00768919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00167468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00388663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00116674 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,580 coins and its circulating supply is 21,837,110,680 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

