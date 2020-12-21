Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.52.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,297,705.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,058.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,524 shares of company stock worth $27,003,282. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

