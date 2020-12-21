Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,634 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 1,544 call options.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

