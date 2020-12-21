Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Strategic Education by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after acquiring an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 72,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

