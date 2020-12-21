Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $188.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.57.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

