Strs Ohio Sells 1,599 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $354.35 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

