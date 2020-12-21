Strs Ohio Sells 4,970 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in Entergy by 160.0% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.02 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

