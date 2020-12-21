Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) Insider Stephen Forman Acquires 117,308 Shares

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) insider Stephen Forman acquired 117,308 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,788.60 ($37,706.14).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets structural health monitoring systems in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company offers CVM switch for fatigue testing; CVM NDI structural monitoring systems; and laboratory kits for use in real-time crack detection and monitoring.

