Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) Insider Stephen Forman Acquires 117,308 Shares

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) insider Stephen Forman acquired 117,308 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,788.60 ($37,706.14).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.53.
About Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX)
