Suretly (SUR) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $93,226.28 and $2,796.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00357194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00027523 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002306 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

