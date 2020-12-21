SushiSwap Price Reaches $2.51 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00011258 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $428.83 million and approximately $174.60 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00349999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018085 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00025581 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 170,901,451 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

