SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.44.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $307,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,953.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $357.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $366.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.